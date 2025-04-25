President Murmu, Kiren Rijiju Depart For Vatican To Attend Pope's Funeral

President Droupadi Murmu and Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju have departed for Vatican City to attend Pope Francis's state funeral. The delegation also includes Union Minister of State George Kurian and Goa's Deputy Speaker Joshua Peter De Souza, Mr Rijiju said.

"Leaving for Rome (Vatican City) with Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji to attend the State Funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis and offer condolences on behalf of the Govt and people of India. MoS @GeorgekurianBjp & Dy. Speaker of Goa @Joshua_De_Souza in the delegation," Mr Rijiju posted on X.

During their two-day visit, they will attend Pope Francis's state funeral and offer condolences on behalf of the government and people of India.

Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta on April 21, according to a statement from the Vatican. He was the first Latin American pontiff to lead the Roman Catholic Church after taking over from Pope Benedict XVI on March 13, 2013.

On April 25, President Murmu will pay tribute to Pope Francis by laying a wreath at the Basilica of Saint Peter in Vatican City, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. On April 26, she will attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis at Saint Peter's Square in Vatican City, where dignitaries from around the world will also be present.

In a press release, MEA stated, "His Holiness Pope Francis will be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world."

India on Thursday declared that state mourning will be observed on April 26 in honour of the funeral of His Holiness Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See.

On Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs made the declaration through a statement and further announced that the national flag would be flown at half-mast on the day throughout India in all buildings where it is flown regularly, and there would be no official entertainment.

Earlier, the ministry had announced three days of state mourning as a mark of respect for His Holiness Pope Francis's passing. Two days of state mourning were observed on April 22 and April 23, and one day of state mourning will be observed on the day of the funeral.