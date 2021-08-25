'Won't Let Maharashtra Become West Bengal': Narayan Rane On 'Slapgate'

Union minister Narayan Rane -- out on bail after being arrested for his "slap" remark on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray -- remained defiant today. Citing Mr Thackeray's "will hit with slippers" comment about his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath three years ago – which is being discussed in social media -- he contended that his comment was no different.

Then in a jibe at Mamata Banerjee, one of most voluble opposition leaders, added, "We won't let Maharashtra become West Bengal".