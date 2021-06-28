Watch: Minister Kiren Rijiju Posts Magnificent Video Of A Peacock's Flight

The nearly one-minute video has nearly 4,000 views within an hour of being shared on Twitter

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has shared a video of an Indian blue peacock flying and landing on a tree and an iron wall with impeccable finesse. As the bird takes off, it spreads its feathers wide open but its long, iridescent tail still refuses to leave the ground.

Halfway through the flight, the beauty of the sight reaches a pinnacle when the colourful bird's outrageous coverts are in full glory. “Nature is amazing! Birds inspire humans to fly high and bring out the true potential of life!” said the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

Nature is amazing!

Birds inspire humans to fly high & bring out the true potential of life! pic.twitter.com/leotbxUqJH — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 28, 2021

The nearly one-minute video has nearly 4,000 views within an hour of being shared on Twitter and Internet users are showering their appreciation towards the clip and the bird. One user suggested the “elegant” flight of the national bird and the rise in the number of the national animal, the tiger, indicated a proud, vibrant and dominating India.

Awesome... Elegant... Gorgeous flight of the National Bird.



Menacing... Ferocious... Strong

nos. growth of National Animal (old/tiger)



Proud... Vibrant... Transformed... Dominating India Launched !????????



Good wishes sir ????@narendramodi ji @BJP4India — ???????? SUN_JOY ???????? (@Sanjay89741853) June 28, 2021

Others agreed with the union minister about the beauty of nature and how humans could learn from it.

Wow, so beautiful

Everything is perfect in Nature — Anu Satheesh ???????? (@AnuSatheesh5) June 28, 2021

well said Sir, there is so much to learn from Nature and vivid creations of Nature. — Mukesh (@mkmanocha) June 28, 2021

One user said it was the first time he saw a peacock flying.

This is the 1st time ever am seeing them fly — Dibyendu Kumar Banik (@dkbanik1587) June 28, 2021

Another user wondered if the video was shot at Mr Rijiju's Delhi residence.

Wow! This is at your residence sir... you are always lucky... let it be so always! — gogreen (@Peacelover65) June 28, 2021

Peacocks are known to be bad-tempered and do not mix well with other domestic birds. Usually, the term ‘peacock' is commonly used to refer to both sexes. But only males are called peacocks and females are called peahens. And together, they are called peafowl. Besides India, the blue peacock is found in Sri Lanka, while Java and Myanmar are homes to the green peacock. The distinct Congo peacock inhabits African rain forests.