'It Is For His Fun': Minister Mocks Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a 'baby' and said that the Wayanad MP is conducting the Bharat Nyay Yatra for his fun and enjoyment.

Speaking to reporters in Golaghat, Union Minister Mr Rijiju said, "I don't understand why people are talking about his Nyay Yatra. It does not mean anything to us. The programme that we are doing, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, is for the people. If he does a yatra for his enjoyment, how will it benefit the people? His yatra is for his fun, it is not going to benefit anyone."

The Union Minister further stated that Rahul Gandhi has never done something beneficial to the public and still acts like an immature person.

"He is still a baby. He has aged but his thoughts are still like that of a child. We don't take him seriously. Congress and the leftists promote him, but it is not important for the country. Schemes launched by PM Modi are important for the country," Kiren Rijiju said.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will start from Imphal on January 14 and cover a distance of 6,713 kilometres, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

Rahul Gandhi is all set to cover key constituencies, including Amethi, Rae Bareli and Varanasi.

The march will culminate in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.

Congress on Saturday unveiled the logo and slogan of the party's upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' which will be led by party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The slogan of the Yatra is "Nyay ka haq milne tak".

