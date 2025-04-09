Union Minister Jitan Manjhi's Granddaughter Shot Dead By Husband In Bihar: Cops

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's granddaughter was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Bihar's Gaya on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when the victim, Sushma Devi, her children and sister Poonam Kumari were at home in Tetua village under Atri block.

There was no immediate comment from Mr Manjhi, who is an MP from Gaya Lok Sabha seat and the minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. He is also the founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar.

According to Poonam, a fight broke out between Sushma and her husband Ramesh, after the latter returned home from work at around 12pm. It was during the fight that Ramesh allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired at Poonam, before fleeing the spot.

As Poonam and Sushma's children, who were present in another room, rushed towards the victim's room, they found her lying in a pool of blood. She died on the spot.

"He came from Patna. We demand the death penalty for Ramesh. He should be hanged for killing my sister. My sister is no more," she said.

Local residents also rushed to the house on hearing the sound of a gunshot.

Sushma worked as a "Vikas Mitra" - an individual who acts as a link between the state government and society for development initiatives under the Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission - while Ramesh drives a truck in Patna.



Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar said a special team has been formed to trace the accused.

"A forensic team and technical experts have been sent to the crime scene to collect evidence. Further probe is underway," he said.

Sources said Sushma and Ramesh belong to different castes and married 14 years ago.

(With inputs from Bimlendu Chaitanya in Gaya)