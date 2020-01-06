India 'Hopeful' Tension In Iran Subsides: Union Minister On Oil Prices

Interntional markets saw a rise in crude oil prices after Iranian commander was killed in a US strike.

Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that India is hopeful that tensions subside in the oil-producing countries "in the interest of everyone".

"In today's times, when there is tension in the oil-producing countries, there is a direct impact on the prices of oil in the markets. India hopes that there is no tension in the oil-producing countries. It is in the interest of everyone," Mr Pradhan told reporters in Varanasi.

"There is a spike in the crude oil prices in the international market due to tension in the oil-producing countries. We will look to import oil from countries apart from the gulf countries. But the tension in Iran should subside," he added.

With tensions between the US and Iran escalating after a US strike killed Quds Force chief General Qassem Soleimani on Friday, the international market saw a sharp rise in the crude oil prices.

Speaking on the BJP's campaign with respect to raising awareness on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which started on Sunday, Mr Pradhan said: "Some miscreants and depressed political parties like the Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP and Samajwadi Party want anarchy in the country. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has now been promulgated in the country. Six minorities from three neighbouring countries will be given citizenship under this law."

"On Nankana Sahib, Congress should clear its stand whether they are with India or Pakistan," he added.