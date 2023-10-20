'No Place For Bribery In Parliament': Union Minister On Mahua Moitra Case

Mahua Moitra has welcomed a Lok Sabha Ethics Committee inquiry into the 'Cash for Query' case.

Reacting to the 'cash for queries' allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said there is no place for bribery in the parliamentary process and that the ethics committee is doing its work.

"There is no place for bribery in the parliamentary process. This matter is before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, which is doing its work. Let everything come before the committee; it will do its work; everything will be clear," Mr Pradhan told ANI.

Ms Moitra has welcomed a Lok Sabha Ethics Committee inquiry into the 'Cash for Query' scandal and said that she is ready to answer questions of the panel when the Committee summons her.

Earlier, Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, in a post on X, alleged that attempts were made towards him to withdraw his complaint registered at the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"An attempt was made yesterday afternoon to coerce me into withdrawing my CBI complaint and letter to Nishikant Dubey, in exchange for Henry (his dog). I flatly refused - will give details to CBI. Messenger is totally innocent, but tells you everything about her," the Advocate went on to say in what appears to be a dig at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, against whom the allegations of 'Cash for Query' have been made.

According to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's complaint to the Parliament Ethics Committee, Advocate Dehadrai had provided him proof of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's involvement in the alleged 'Cash for Query' scandal.

Mr Dubey, in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament," had alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP. Dubey claimed that an Advocate, Jai Anant Dehadrai, had provided him with proof of a bribe.

In response to this letter the Trinamool Congress MP had said that she would welcome a probe by the speaker after he dealt with alleged breach of privilege by other BJP MPs.

