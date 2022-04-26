Union Home Ministry Cancels Foreign Funding Licenses For 2 NGOs

The NGOs allegedly diverted funds received as foreign donations (Representational).

The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the FCRA licence of two NGOs -- Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) and Apne Aap Women Worldwide (AAWW) -- for allegedly violating laws and diverting funds received from abroad, officials said on Tuesday.

The NGOs allegedly failed to file annual financial returns mandated under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010, they said.

The Home Ministry has also found that the NGOs allegedly diverted funds received as foreign donations, the officials said.

The CHRI works in the field of realisation of people's basic human right to access information from government and other public bodies in Commonwealth countries, according to its website.

The CHRI's also works on police reforms programme that aims to realise increased demand for rights-based police reform and the strengthening of police accountability in the Commonwealth, it said.

The AAWW was co-founded by 22 women from a red-light district in Mumbai, with a shared vision of a world where no woman would be bought or sold and end sex trafficking, the NGO's website said.

The government has cancelled the FCRA registration of nearly 1,900 NGOs for violating various provisions of law in the last five years --between 2017 and 2021.

