Union Cabinet Approves Proposal For India's Entry To Global Energy Hub

India will also contribute to global efforts to address climate change. (Representational)

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal for India's entry to International Energy Efficiency Hub.

The decision will help India gain access to an exclusive 16-nation group sharing strategic energy practices and innovative solutions, the Ministry of Power said in a statement.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the signing of 'Letter of Intent' thus enabling India to join the 'Energy Efficiency Hub," it said.

Energy Efficiency Hub is a global platform dedicated to fostering collaboration and promoting energy efficiency worldwide.

As a member of the hub, India will benefit from opportunities for collaboration with other member states, sharing its own expertise and learning from international best practices, the ministry said.

The country will also contribute to global efforts to address climate change by promoting energy-efficient technologies and practices, it said.

Established in 2020 as the successor to the International Partnership for Energy Efficiency Cooperation (IPEEC), in which India was a member, the hub brings together governments, international organisations, and private sector entities to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions.

As of July 2024, sixteen countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Luxembourg, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the United Kingdom) have joined the Hub.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the statutory agency, has been designated as the implementing agency for the hub on behalf of India.

