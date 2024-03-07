Union Cabinet Approves AI Mission With Capital Outlay Of Rs 10,372 Crore

Education and nurturing talent is one of the pillars of the mission.

Aiming to set up a holistic ecosystem for the development of artificial intelligence in India, the Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the setting up of an AI Mission with an outlay of over Rs 10,000 crore.

The focus of the mission will be to develop an end-to-end structure starting with the education of youngsters in the emerging field to setting up innovation centres and creating compute capacity.

Announcing the Cabinet decisions, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the mission is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of democratising technology and making it available to every citizen, and that a capital outlay of Rs 10,372 crore has been approved for it.

