Budget 2020 Highlights: Know Key Takeaways Of Union Budget

Budget 2020 presents mega 16-point action plan for farmers, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented Union Budget 2020. The Finance Minister began her speech by saying that the Budget 2020-21 is for boosting income and improving the purchasing power of people. The Finance Minister said the fiscal deficit is estimated at 3.8 per cent (revised estimate for 2019-20) of the gross domestic product in the current financial year, and the government aims to lower it to 3.5 per cent (budget estimate for 2020-21) in the financial year ending March 2021. She proposed to allocate Rs 69,000 crore to the healthcare sector and Rs 12,300 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship cleanliness programme Swachh Bharat Mission. The Finance Minister also earmarked another Rs 3.6 lakh crore towards the supply of piped water to households.

Highlights Of Union Budget 2020: