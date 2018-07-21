Unexploded Shell Found Near Amarnath Yatra Route, Detonated

Highlights
- A 120 mm unexploded shell was found along the Amarnath Yatra route
- The shell was found 200 metres from Hung Park near Gagangeer
- It was immediately shifted to a secure zone and detonated
A 120 MM unexploded shell was found along the Amarnath Yatra route by the Anti Sabotage Team of the Indo-Tibetan border police on Friday.
The shell, which was found 200 metres from Hung Park near Gagangeer, was secured immediately with sandbags by the Indo-Tibetan border police.
It was later destroyed with the help of Army engineers from Domail area.
"The shell was found yesterday late evening while the Indo-Tibetan border police ASC Team was completing its routine security checks," said Vivek Pandey, Second in Command in the ITBP.
"The shell was immediately shifted to a secure zone and it was detonated with a controlled blast obviating any possibility of it causing damage," he added.
The Amarnath yatra remained uninterrupted.