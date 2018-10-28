Undertrial Inmate In Rajasthan Jail Dies After Stomach Ache

The inmate was lodged in Jhalawar sub jail since October 14. (File)

A 40-year-old undertrial inmate lodged in Jhalawar sub jail died on the way to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain, police said today.

Undertrial Dulhe Singh, resident of Rampuriya village in Kota, was administered first-aid when he first complained of stomach ache on Saturday evening.

He was then rushed to SRG hospital but died on the way.

The body was handed over to his family members today after postmortem by a medical board and investigation into the matter is underway.

The inmate, charged under section 16/54 of the Excise Act, was lodged in the jail since October 14, Deputy Jailor of Jhalawar sub jail Mohan Lal said.