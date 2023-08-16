Unaware Of What Transpired In Sharad Pawar-Ajit Pawar Meet: Supriya Sule

Speaking about Ajit Pawar's stand, Supriya Sule said difference of opinion does take place

NCP leader Supriya Sule today said that she is not aware of what transpired in last week's meeting between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar at the home of a Pune businessman.

The meeting between NCP founder Sharad Pawar and his nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on August 12 at businessman Atul Chordiya's residence in the Koregaon Park area had sent political circles abuzz.

Supriya Sule, who represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha, said she was not present in the meeting and has no idea about what happened there.

"Even before my Dada's (Ajit Pawar's) birth, the Pawar and Chordiya families shared a good association as Mr (Atul) Chordiya's father and Pawar Saheb were together in college. So there is nothing to be surprised if both the families meet," said Supriya Sule.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday said it was a matter of concern for his party that Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were meeting "secretly".

Sharad Pawar is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP, while Ajit Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party last month to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Speaking about Ajit Pawar's stand, Supriya Sule said difference of opinion does take place and it should be seen as a sign of a healthy democracy.

She said Saroj Patil, wife of late comrade Dr ND Patil, is a sister of Sharad Pawar but both the senior Pawar and ND Patil had stood against each other on several occasions.

"That does not mean that our aunt's love for us has reduced. In our family, personal relations are on one side and political opinions are on the other side," she said.

Despite the differences between "Pawar Saheb and ND Patil", Supriya Sule said, Maharashtra accepted them and both leaders received love.

"A similar situation has once again taken place in the state. If Dada (Ajit Pawar) thinks his political stand is correct, then in a democratic setup, it should be accepted. Our stand might be different from Dada and I do not see it as wrong in a democracy," she said.

Asked about reports claiming that she has received an "offer" from the BJP, Supriya Sule said she has not received anything from anyone.



