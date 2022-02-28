'Shashi Tharoor's View Personal': Congress's Cautious Stand On Ukraine

Ukrainian forces are putting up stiff resistance at advancing Russian troops in Kyiv (AFP)

Though Rahul Gandhi has used sharp words to urge the government to evacuate students from Ukraine, the Congress' official statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine is far more diplomatic and is similar to the government's stand at the UN after abstaining from a vote to denounce Russia.

"The path of diplomatic negotiations must be embraced in all sincerity for a negotiated resolution of all issues between Russia and Ukraine, respecting the Minsk and Russia-NATO agreements and earlier understandings," said a statement from former Union Minister Anand Sharma, who heads the party's foreign affairs department.

The opposition party called the "outbreak of hostilities" and military conflict between Russia and Ukraine "a matter of grave concern" for the world.

"The Congress while expressing its anguish is of the considered view that the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives and further aggravation of the crisis," said the Congress statement.

The Congress uses almost the same words as the government did in the Explanation of Vote at the UN Security Council after abstaining on a US-sponsored resolution that deplored in the strongest terms Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The party also avoids calling Russia the aggressor in its carefully worded statement.

India called for a return to the path of diplomacy and said: "All member states should honour principles of international law and UN Charter, as these provide a constructive way forward."

The statement called for respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity of states and immediate cessation of violence and hostilities - words conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in fact, was far sharper on India's abstention at the UN.

"After our abstention, many regretted that India had placed itself on the 'wrong side of history'," Mr Tharoor had said.

Anand Sharma said his colleague's views "are personal" and remarked that strong words must not be used.