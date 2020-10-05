UK 'Secret Proceedings' Stalling Vijay Mallya Return, Not In Loop: Centre

Vijay Mallya, accused of defaulting on loans, has been fighting his extradition to India. (FILE)

Vijay Mallya's extradition was ordered by a British court but has been delayed by "secret proceedings" initiated in the country, the government told the Supreme Court today on the tycoon wanted in India for loan fraud.

"There are some 'secret proceedings' initiated in the UK that the government of India is neither aware of nor has been made party to," the Ministry of External Affairs told the court. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ministry, said the UK Supreme Court had cleared the extradition.

The judges asked Vijay Mallya's lawyers to inform them by November 2 when he could appear before the court and "when the secret proceedings will end".

Vijay Mallya, accused of defaulting on loans worth around Rs 9,000 crore involving his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been in the United Kingdom since March 2016 and has been fighting his extradition to India.

The Supreme Court asked what was holding back his extradition.

"The nature of the extradition proceedings is not known. It is confidential," said the foreign ministry.

The court noted that Vijay Mallya's lawyer was unable to say by when the legal and extradition proceedings would end in the UK.

The top court had asked the liquor baron to be in court today to face contempt proceedings for transferring 40 million dollars to his son Siddharth Mallya and daughters Leanna and Tanya Mallya in violation of court orders. The court had directed the Home Ministry to ensure his presence.