UK Government Had No Say In Organising Farm Laws Debate: High Commission Sources

The British parliament on Monday discussed farmers' protest and press freedom in India.

The British government does not have a say on organising or rejecting a "petition debate", sources in the British High Commission in New Delhi said a day after India called in the country's envoy to express its disapproval of the discussions on farmers' protest and press freedom in the British parliament on Monday. India had termed the discussion as "gross interference" and "votebank politics".

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla advised the envoy that British MPs should refrain from practising "vote bank politics" by misrepresenting events, especially in relation to another fellow democracy, the Foreign Ministry said.

Sources in the British High Commission said it does not comment on private meetings with government of India.

During the 90-minute debate in the British parliament, several MPs of the Labour party, Liberal democrats and the Scottish National Party raised concern over the Indian government's reaction to the protests. It was the first time the government of another nation officially conducted internal discussions on the farmers' protests, which have been continuing for more than 100 days.

The "petition debate" stemmed from an e-petition that attracted over 1,00,000 signatures on the parliamentary website.

As the UK government minister deputed to respond to the debate, Nigel Adams, the country's Minister for Asia, said the close UK-India relationship did not hinder the UK in any way from raising "difficult issues" with India, even as he reiterated the government line that agricultural reforms are a "domestic matter" for India.

"The UK Government firmly believe, however, that freedom of speech, internet freedom, which was mentioned by the right hon. Member for Wolverhampton South East (Mr McFadden) and many others, and the right to peaceful protest, are vital to any democracy (sic)," Mr Adams said in his statement on Tuesday.

"We also accept that if a protest crosses the line into illegality, security forces in a democracy have the right to enforce law and order in a proportionate way.

He said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's upcoming visit to India will be an "opportunity to discuss a range of bilateral issues with India". "Where we have serious and specific concerns, we will raise them directly with the Indian Government, as would be expected of a friend and neighbor (sic)," the minister said.

Farmers, who have been protesting at Delhi's borders, fear the new agricultural laws will deprive them of guaranteed minimum earnings and leave them open to exploitation by big business. Eleven rounds of talks have been held between the farmers and the government but there been no breakthrough. The farmers have turned down the centre's last offer to put the laws on hold for 18 months while a special committee conducts negotiations.