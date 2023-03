UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly said he raised the issue at a bilateral meeting. (File)

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly raised the issue of BBC tax searches with foreign minister S Jaishankar during a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, the minister said in an interview.

Last month, tax authorities conducted searches at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The searches came after the government reacted angrily to a documentary made by the British Broadcaster about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership of Gujarat during riots in 2002.