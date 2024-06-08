David Cameron Falls For Hoax Call, Thought It Was Ex Ukraine President: Report

File photo

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron held a video call and exchanged text messages with someone who impersonated former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, according to the BBC.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said that the call took place in recent days and was "brief" but did not elaborate on the party behind the impersonation or how they had Cameron's contact details, the news service reported.

Cameron became suspicious after the caller requested contact details, the BBC said.

"Whilst regretting his mistake, the foreign secretary thinks it important to call out this behaviour and increase efforts to counter the use of misinformation," the spokesperson reportedly said.

Petro Poroshenko was president of Ukraine between 2014 and 2019.

