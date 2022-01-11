Heroin Worth Rs 7 Crore Hidden In 107 Capsules Seized At Delhi Airport

The value of seized heroin is Rs 7.43 crore, officials said.

A woman from Uganda was arrested on Tuesday by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi for allegedly trying to smuggle heroin worth over Rs 7 crore, officials said.

The passenger was stopped after her arrival from Entebbe in Ugandan via Sharjah, officials said.

Heroin weighing 1.06 kg, concealed in 107 capsules kept inside clothes in baggage has been seized, they said, adding that the passenger was arrested.

