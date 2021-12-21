Ugandan Woman Flew From Dubai With Rs 14 Crore Heroin, Arrested In Delhi

Tests revealed the substance to be heroin.

The Customs at the Delhi airport today arrested a Ugandan woman and seized over 2 kg heroin, officials told NDTV. The seizure is valued at approximately Rs 14.14 crore in the international markets, they said.

The woman flew from Dubai to Delhi where she was intercepted. The officials searched her bag and found cavities filled with 2,020 grams of a slightly off-white colour powder.

"The foreign woman has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985," the officials said.

On Sunday, a woman from Kenya was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport with heroin weighing over two kilos, worth approximately Rs 15 crore in the international market.

The 33-year-old woman, who arrived from Sharjah on an Air Arabia flight, was intercepted at the airport on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LOC), an official told NDTV. As per the LOC from the Immigration department, the woman had provided the same mobile number in her Visa application as was provided by two other Ugandan women passengers who were intercepted at the Delhi airport on November 13 with 12.9 kg heroin, estimated to be worth Rs 90 crore.