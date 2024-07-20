Udhayanidhi Stalin Plays Down Reports Of Becoming Deputy CM Says, 'All Ministers In Govt Are Deputy CM's'

He also called on supporters to enhance their engagement on social media.

Amidst speculations regarding his elevation to the position of Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary, chose to play down the reports.

In his speech, Udhayanidhi clarified, "There is a resolution passed today to take charge to help our CM and party president. I know some of you have initiated this resolution just to make sure we do it in advance and get a good name," he said humorously.

Addressing the reports about his potential promotion, Udhayanidhi reiterated his previous statement, "There are many news reports on the Deputy CM elevation. I have said to the press before that all ministers in our Government are Deputy Chief Ministers."

He emphasized his dedication to his current role, stating, "Whatever post, according to me, the youth wing secretary post is my favourite."

Looking ahead to the 2026 elections, Udhayanidhi expressed his confidence in the party's success, "The 2026 election is our target where we should work and achieve a victory like in the last elections. Whatever alliance comes, our leader will win, and it's our CM MK Stalin who will take charge as CM of Tamil Nadu again. It's our DMK alliance that is going to win the 2026 assembly elections."

He also called upon the youth wing cadres to actively engage on social media, urging them to "allot 10 minutes each morning and evening daily."

Udhayanidhi's remarks have put to rest the reports about his elevation while highlighting the party's focus on the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

The party leader also called on supporters to enhance their engagement on social media and to keep up with the party's activities by reading the daily newspaper, Murasoli.



The leader also set an ambitious target for the youth wing, urging the inclusion of a youth cadre from every household. To support this, the Deputy Secretary of the party's youth wing has been actively travelling across the state to identify suitable candidates for district-level positions. Announcements regarding these district-level posts are expected to be made soon.