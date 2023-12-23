'Not Used Any Bad Words': Udhayanidhi Stalin On Remarks On Nirmala Sitharaman

Coming up with a clarification on his statement for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said he hasn't used any bad words for her and if anybody points it out, he will take it back.

Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked Udhayanidhi Stalin to "watch his words," responding to the latter's 'father's money' jibe.

Udhayanidhi Stalin had spoken about the alleged non-disbursal of funds to Tamil Nadu by the Centre earlier this month, saying, "We are not asking for anyone's father's money. We are only asking for the share of tax paid by the people of Tamil Nadu."

"I have not used any bad words in my interview. Is father a bad word? They (BJP) are trying to do politics on it. I again ask finance minister to release relief funds for Tamil Nadu and I am not asking for myself but to the affected people," said Mr Stalin on Saturday.

"As our Chief Minister said, this nine-year BJP government itself is a disaster. On the other hand, the center's union team has appreciated state government efforts and work on the flood issue," Mr Stalin added.

The son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi, stoked a major controversy after he stated that Sanatana Dharma is incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be 'eliminated'.

"Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated rather than opposed," Udhayanidhi Stalin said at the event in Chennai. Udhayanidhi drew severe backlash over his comment on social media, with many calling for legal action against the minister.

He later took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to post, "Bring it on. I am ready to face any legal challenge. We will not be cowed down by such usual saffron threats."

Udhayanidhi was booked under Section 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) over his remarks against Sanatan Dharma on a complaint by advocates in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, in September.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)