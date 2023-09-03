'Sanatana Dharma Like Dengue, Malaria': MK Stalin's Son Triggers Huge Row

Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks came at a writers' conference in Chennai.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, said on Saturday that Sanatana Dharma is against the idea of social justice and must be "eradicated".

Mr Stalin compared Sanatana Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria, inviting sharp criticism from BJP leaders.

"Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The comments triggered massive backlash on social media, with many calling for a case to be filed against the Tamil Nadu minister.

"Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'mohabbat ki dukaan' but Congress ally DMK's scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress's silence is support for this genocidal call. INDIA Alliance, true to its name, if given an opportunity, will annihilate the millennia-old civilisation that is Bharat," BJP's Amit Malviya posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's hate speech with Hindi subtitles.



Rahul Gandhi speaks of 'मोहब्बत की दुकान' but Congress ally DMK's scion talks about eradicating Sanatana Dharma. Congress's silence is support for this genocidal call…



I.N.D.I Alliance, true to its name, if given an…

The DMK, a member of the INDIA bloc, met with other opposition leaders in Mumbai recently to streamline strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where they will be contesting against the BJP-led NDA.

Mr Stalin's remarks came at a writers' conference in Chennai where he said Sanatana Dharma cannot be simply opposed but must be eradicated. The Tamil Nadu minister argued that the idea is inherently regressive, dividing people on the basis of caste and gender, and is fundamentally opposed to equality and social justice.

Responding to Mr Malviya's tweet, he wrote: "I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatans Dharma. Sanatana Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatana Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed and marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatana Dharma.

I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality.



I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke…

"I am ready to present the extensive writings of Periyar and Ambedkar, who conducted in-depth research on Sanatana Dharma and its negative impact on society in any forum. Let me reiterate the crucial aspect of my speech: I believe, like the spread of diseases like COVID-19, Dengue, and Malaria by mosquitoes, that Sanatana Dharma is responsible for many social evils.

"I am prepared to confront any challenges that come my way, whether in a court of law or the people's court. Stop spreading fake news."

K Annamalai, the state president of the BJP, accused Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Minister MK Stalin, of echoing the ideas of Christian missionaries.

"The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP. Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, you, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries and the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to parrot their malicious ideology," Mr Annamalai wrote on X.

The only resolve that the Gopalapuram Family has is to accumulate wealth beyond the State GDP.



Thiru @Udhaystalin, you, your father, or his or your idealogue have a bought-out idea from Christian missionaries & the idea of those missionaries was to cultivate dimwits like you to…

"Tamil Nadu is a land of spiritualism. The best you can do is to hold a Mic in an event like this and rant out your frustration!" he added.