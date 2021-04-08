Uttarakhand Man Killed For Allegedly Entering Religious Ceremony In Drunk State: Cops

A 29-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob that accused him of entering a pandal where a religious ceremony was in progress in an inebriated condition, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon near Durga Mandir in Udham Singh Nagar district.

The victim, Johny Sagar, kept lying on the road outside the pandal, writhing in pain for nearly three hours in a semi-conscious state but no one came to his rescue, police official DS Kunwar said, citing CCTV footage of the spot.

When his plight caught the attention of a few passersby, he was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

According to the police, the victim was drunk and he picked up an argument with the people in the pandal who then beat him and threw him out.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified people on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim's wife, the police official said.

CCTV footage is being examined to identify the accused, he added.