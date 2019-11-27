Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal Among Invitees For Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-In

Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister at 6.40 pm. (File)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and DMK president MK Stalin have been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Speaking about the invitations given to various political leaders, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the party has invited Sonia Gandhi for the oath-ceremony.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the invitation for the event has been sent to all Congress chief ministers, Mr Stalin, CM Mamata Banerjee and CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Mr Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

"Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony for tomorrow. To give respect to the farmers, family members of those farmers who committed suicide have also been invited," Sena leader Vinayak Raut said.

On Tuesday, Mr Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the three-party alliance.

The political development came after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test.

