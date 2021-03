Uddhav Thackeray's 'Fishy' Swipe At Centre Over Probe Into Car Bomb Scare

"NIA taking over the case shows something was fishy:" Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said the NIA taking over the case of a vehicle laden with explosives being found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai suggests something was "fishy".

Talking to reporters, Mr Thackeray said governments come and go, but the official administrative machinery remains the same and one needs to trust it.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the case following orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

The agency is in the process of re-registering the case, the spokesperson added.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) registered the FIR against unidentified persons on the order of the state home department under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in the Assembly on Monday that state police were capable of solving the case of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran's death and the recovery of the explosives-laden car near Mr Ambani's residence.

Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in neighbouring Thane on Friday.

Mr Thackeray said, "We had handed over the case of the vehicle laden with explosives and the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiran to the ATS. The NIA taking over the case shows something was fishy."

The ATS will continue to conduct its probe into Mansukh Hiran's death, the Chief Minister said.

He said the opposition does not have faith in the state machinery and wanted to show it doesn't function.

"If that is so, why is it demanding that the state government reduce taxes on fuel?" the chief minister asked.