Uddhav Thackeray Decision On Lockdown Tomorrow: Maharashtra Minister

All Maharashtra ministers have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to impose a lockdown in the Covid-hit state and a decision on this will be announced tomorrow after 8 pm, minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday, amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

"We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to CM, now it is his decision," Mr Tope was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, has been reporting over 50,000 daily coronavirus cases for several days amid the rapid second wave of infections. On Tuesday, it reported 58,924 coronavirus cases and 351 fatalities in a day.

The massively increased caseload has exerted tremendous pressure on the state's health infrastructure, causing shortages of hospital beds, medicines and life-saving oxygen.

Earlier this month, Mr Thackeray had announced a night curfew followed by a weekend lockdown to bring the surge under control, but the coronavirus situation seems to be worsening in the state. Last week, Maharashtra consistently reported over 60,000 daily coronavirus cases.