Prepare For Covid Lockdown, Rules Not Being Followed: Uddhav Thackeray

Covid protocols are not being followed in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said (File)

Amid a rapid surge in cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked officials to prepare a plan to impose a lockdown as Covid protocols are not being followed, an official statement has said.

The decision was taken at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, doctors of the task force and other officials.

At the meeting, officials and members of the task force expressed concerns over the rising number of cases. The upward trend of cases may also lead to a rise in Covid-related deaths in the state, the officials of the task force said.

Due to the sharp rise in cases, the state may also face a healthcare crisis and see a shortage of infrastructure meant to treat COVID-19 patients, Uddhav Thackeray warned.

Officials have been instructed to issue a ban on entry of general public in the government offices and the state Secretariat - Mantralaya.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said since people are not following the rules, the administration is forced to move towards a lockdown.

At present, of the 3.75 lakh isolation beds, 1.07 lakh are occupid in the state and the rest are filling up rapidly, Principal Secretary (Health) Dr Pradeep Vyaas said.

Of the 60,349 oxygen beds, 12,701 are already occupied, he said, adding, 1,881 ventilators of the available 9,030 have patients of coronavirus.

There might be a shortfall in the health care infrastructre in the state, Dr Vyaas warned given the sharp surge in the state.

The state has been reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases over the last few days. On Saturday, state capital Mumbai reported 6,123 new COVID-19 cases, its single-highest surge in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 12 deaths. The new cases took the city's overall caseload to 3,91,751 and the death count to 11,641.

Maharashtra logged 35,726 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 26,73,461 in the state, as per the health bulletin.

Cases have surged across several states in since late February, following a near-full reopening of the economy and flouting of safety measures such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing, health officials said.

After touching its lowest mark in mid-February, India's active COVID-19 cases are rising and breached the 4 lakh-mark again after three-and-a-half months.