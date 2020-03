Uddhav Thackeray said he won't perform aarti in Ayodhya due to coronavirus fears

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today announced that his government, which is in alliance with the ideologically different Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, will give Rs 1 crore to help in the construction of a temple to Lord Ram in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Mr Thackeray arrived in the temple town today for the first time after becoming Chief Minister in December last year.