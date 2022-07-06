5th Accused In Udaipur Tailor's Murder Arrested

Moshin was arrested in Udaipur on Tuesday and then handed over to terror probe agency NIA.

The fifth accused in Udaipur tailor Kahaiya Lal's murder was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Mohammad Moshin.

Moshin was arrested in Udaipur on Tuesday and then handed over to terror probe agency National Investigation Agency (NIA). Mohsin was picked up on Monday from Udaipur after the killers allegedly took his name during interrogation.

Mohsin is believed to have helped the two prime accused in the murder - Riyaz Attari and Mohammad Ghouse.

The 30-year-old had helped the main accused to survey or recce the movements of tailor Kanhiya Lal.

Kanhaiya Lal had on 15 June flagged to the police that he was receiving threats. The tailor's murder was planned and carried out by Ghouse and Riyaz on 28 June.

The killers had a backup plan in place that had Moshin and an Asif on standby if Ghouse and Riyaz failed in their attempt. The first two helped the latter escape after the murder.

Police sources say Moshin was part of the conspiracy but his exact role in the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The four other accused were presented in an NIA court on Saturday and were remanded to 10-day police custody.

The fact that killers Riyaz and Ghouse were not alone and that they had multiple links in Udaipur is now emerging as the investigation progresses, officials said.

The police are also questioning Nazim, the man who had initially filed an FIR against Kanhaiya Lal.

It also appears that the killers had wanted to attack at least one more target in Udaipur, a businessman whose house they also allegedly surveyed.

The businessman, a tyre dealer, had asked for protection for him and his his family.