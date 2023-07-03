At Civil Code Meet, BJP's Northeast Suggestion And Opposition's Worries

The BJP wants to bring a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country

A parliamentary panel meeting on the Uniform Civil Code today saw arguments between BJP and opposition leaders over the timing of the Law Commission's move.

At the meeting, chaired by BJP MP Sushil Modi, the opposition leaders questioned the "urgency" for the Uniform Civil Code, or UCC, ahead of the national election next year.

BJP leaders supported the UCC, which was expected, sources said.

Some alleged the UCC goes against the Constitution, and it will harm certain guarantees given to some northeast and other states under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution. The 6th Schedule empowers designated tribal areas as autonomous entities.

To this, Mr Modi replied that exemptions may be considered. He agreed to the proposal of keeping northeast tribes and some other regions out of the UCC's purview.

It was pointed out in the meeting that central laws are not applicable in some northeast states without their concurrence.

The opposition leaders also raised concerns over possible erosion of power of the states from the concurrent list.

Most opposition leaders, including those from the Congress and Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, linked the push for the UCC to the Lok Sabha election scheduled next year, people familiar with the matter said.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha and DMK MP P Wilson submitted separate written statements questioning the move of the Law Commission, which was represented in the meeting by its member-secretary K Biswal, to call for suggestions on UCC from people and other stakeholders.

They said the previous Law Commission, whose term ended in August 2018, had described the UCC "neither necessary not desirable" at this stage.

BJP's Mahesh Jethmalani, however, made a strong defence for the UCC as he cited debates in the constituent assembly to assert that it was always considered imperative.

Law Commission officials said they have got 19 lakh suggestions since public consultations started on June 13. The exercise will end on July 13.

A UCC typically means a common law for all citizens of a country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption and succession are likely to be covered by a common code.