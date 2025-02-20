Uber's Big Change: Auto Service Now Cash-Only - Find Out Why

Many riders have faced the frustration of autorickshaw drivers insisting on cash payments instead of using ride-hailing services like Uber, Ola, or Rapido. This common issue has now prompted Uber to introduce a new policy. Starting now, Uber's Auto service will be cash-only, a shift that comes as part of Uber's transition towards a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) approach.

In an official blog post, Uber explained the change, emphasising the company's move to streamline its operations and reduce friction between drivers and riders.

What is changing in the new "Auto" model?

Uber will connect you with nearby drivers, but the service itself is independent of Uber.

No digital payments - riders must pay the driver directly in cash or via UPI

Uber credits and promotions cannot be used for auto trips. Ensure Uber credits are turned off before booking.

No trip-level commission is charged to drivers - Uber only provides the platform.

Uber does not levy any cancellation charges.

Uber suggests a fare, but the final amount is decided by the driver and you.

We're not involved in fare-related disputes between riders and drivers, but we're here for safety concerns.

Drivers operate independently, and Uber's role is limited to connecting riders with drivers.

How does a customer pay for an auto ride?

The customer will need to pay the driver directly in cash or via UPI (using the driver's UPI ID). Digital payment methods like credit/debit cards, integrated UPI payments through the Uber app or Uber credits cannot be used. This ensures that 100% of your payments for the trip go directly to the driver.