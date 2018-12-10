2 Rail Passengers Caught With 13,550 Packets Of Pak Made Beauty Creams

The accused were released after a penalty of Rs 85,000 each. (Representational)

Two passengers were detained with 13,550 packets of beauty creams manufactured in Pakistan while they were on board the Thar Express to reach India, a customs official said.

The accused Musa and Shahid, residents of Godhra in Gujarat and New Delhi, had boarded the train on Friday from Pakistan.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused were detained with the packets of Pakistan manufactured beauty cream on Saturday, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Department M.L Shera said.

He said that the seized consignment is worth nearly Rs 6.77 lakh in the market.

The accused were released after a penalty of Rs 85,000 each, he said.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.