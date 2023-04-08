Two Top Leaders Of Banned PFI's Assam Unit Arrested: Cops

Abu SamaAhmed is the president of the PFI's Assam unit

Two top leaders of Assam's unit of the banned group Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested from Barpeta, the police said.

Abu Sama Ahmed is the president of the PFI's Assam unit, while Jakir Hussain is the state secretary of the banned group.



Police have also arrested Sahidul Islam, a leader of another banned group Campus Front of India (CFI).

Police have recovered Rs 1.5 lakh, four mobile phones and some pamphlets of the two outfits from their possession, officials said.



The centre had, in September last year, banned the PFI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Home Ministry said PFI and its affiliates have been indulging in unlawful activities "prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country", and that they have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony.

"Several criminal activities and brutal murders have been committed by PFI members over the past to create reign of terror in public mind," it said.

Besides the PFI, organisations linked to it were also banned. These are Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.