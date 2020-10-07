Two Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian, Operation Still On

The encounter began last evening in Shopian district. (File)

Two terrorists have been shot dead in an encounter in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The security forces launched the operation last evening in the Sugan village of the district. According to police, the terrorists - once they were holed up - were asked to surrender; however, they refused.

In a tweet, the Kashmir Zone Police said the terrorists have not yet been identified.

The search operation is still on.

Last night, a terrorist was shot dead and one personal security officer was killed in the line of duty after a BJP worker was targeted in Ganderbal district's Nunar.

"#Terrorist fired upon one BJP worker at Nunar #Ganderbal. He is safe, however, his one PSO was injured in this incident. One unidentified #terrorist got #killed in PSOs retaliation. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)," a tweet by the Kashmir Zone Police read.

On Monday, two CRPF soldiers were killed in the line of duty and three others were injured after terrorists fired upon a joint road operations team on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The terrorists attacked when the CRPF troops, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, were carrying out road opening operations at Pampore bypass at around 12:50 pm.

This was the fourth such attack on the highway, usually heavily guarded, in the last few weeks.