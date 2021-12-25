Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Shopian

The encounter took place in the Chowgam area of Shopian. (Representational image)

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian on Saturday.

According to Police, an encounter between terrorists and security forces started in early morning on Saturday in the Chowgam area of Shopian.

"Two unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Further details awaited.