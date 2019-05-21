Two Security Personnel Injured In Sukma Blast, To Be Shifted To Raipur

Police official says attempt are being made to airlift the personnel to Raipur

Two District Reserve Guard personnel were injured today in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Gogunda in Sukma district.

Both the security personnel are said to be in a conscious state, the police said.

"Attempt to airlift them to Raipur for better treatment is underway", said a top Sukma police official.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.