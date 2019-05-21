Two Security Personnel Injured In Sukma Blast, To Be Shifted To Raipur

"Attempt to airlift them to Raipur for better treatment is underway", said a top Sukma police official.

All India | | Updated: May 21, 2019 10:10 IST
Sukma, Chhattisgarh: 

Two District Reserve Guard personnel were injured today in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Gogunda in Sukma district.

Both the security personnel are said to be in a conscious state, the police said.

"Attempt to airlift them to Raipur for better treatment is underway", said a top Sukma police official.



