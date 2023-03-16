Two Residents Of Same Building Commit Suicide In Mumbai In 24 Hours: Cops

Two persons, including a boy and a 56-year-old woman, committed suicide in Mumbai, police said.

Two persons, including an 18-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman, committed suicide as many incidents separated by a few hours in a building located in suburban Kandivali, police said on Wednesday.

The woman hanged herself in her flat on Tuesday as she was upset that her daughter couldn't become a mother, an official said.

In another incident, an 18-year-old boy jumped from the building on Wednesday morning after his father shouted at him for not studying. His body was spotted by watchmen of the building and society members.

Police have registered cases of accidental death and further investigation is on, an official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)