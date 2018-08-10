Two Rajya Sabha Members Each Of Congress, TMC Skip Voting

NDA's Harivansh won 125 votes as against 101 polled by the opposition nominee, BK Hariprasad.

As many as 16 members, including 15 MPs from opposition parties, were not present in the Rajya Sabha during the voting to elect its Deputy Chairman on Thursday.

The NDA's Harivansh won the election, bagging 125 votes as against 101 polled by the opposition nominee, BK Hariprasad.

The figures were corrected after it was found that the votes of four opposition members were counted twice.



The Congress and the TMC led the campaign to get the opposition's candidate elected to the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman's post but failed to ensure that all their members were present when votes were cast in the House.



According to Rajya Sabha Secretariat, three members each of Congress, Samajwadi Party and AAP; two each of TMC, DMK and PDP and one member of the Naga People's Front were absent.



Two members of the YSRCP abstained from the voting.



While the BJP-led NDA was present in full strength in the House, three members of the Congress and two members of the TMC were not present, as per the official figures of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.



The post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman had been lying vacant since the retirement of P J Kurien on July 1.



Congress-led UPA candidate Mr Haripasad was able to garner support of other opposition parties like SP, BSP, CPI and CPI(M).