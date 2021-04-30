Two Oxygen Tankers Air Lifted From Odisha For Haryana

Haryana's oxygen quota has been increased to 232 MT

Amid the ongoing shortage of medical oxygen due to a massive spike in coronavirus cases, two oxygen tankers are headed for Haryana after being airlifted from Bhubaneshwar today.

Two tankers were also airlifted from Bhubaneswar on Thursday and some reached from the Tata Plant in Odisha's Angul. Four oxygen tankers from Rourkela plant will reach Saturday.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting over the state's oxygen supply Thursday night. The oxygen quota of the state has been increased to 232 MT.

There are currently 93,175 active cases in Haryana. So far, 3,76,852 recoveries and 4,118 deaths have been reported in the state.