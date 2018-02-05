Two Minors Dalits Allegedly Raped In A Deserted School Building In Uttar Pradesh

The two girls are aged five and seven and had gone to attend a wedding according to the police. (File)
Bulandshahr:
A police complaint has been filed about two Dalit girls, aged five and seven, allegedly having been raped in a deserted school building in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said today.
Superintendent of Police Pravin Ranjan Singh said a medical examination, however, did not confirm rape.
According to the complaint, the incident took place late last night at Malagarh village when the alleged victims had gone to attend a wedding.
It is suspected that someone who attended the wedding could be behind the alleged incident, police said, adding that the video footage of the ceremony was being scanned to identify the accused.