Two Minors Dalits Allegedly Raped In A Deserted School Building In Uttar Pradesh

Superintendent of Police Pravin Ranjan Singh said a medical examination, however, did not confirm rape.

All India | | Updated: February 05, 2018 23:53 IST
The two girls are aged five and seven and had gone to attend a wedding according to the police. (File)

Bulandshahr:  A police complaint has been filed about two Dalit girls, aged five and seven, allegedly having been raped in a deserted school building in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said today.

Superintendent of Police Pravin Ranjan Singh said a medical examination, however, did not confirm rape.

According to the complaint, the incident took place late last night at Malagarh village when the alleged victims had gone to attend a wedding.

It is suspected that someone who attended the wedding could be behind the alleged incident, police said, adding that the video footage of the ceremony was being scanned to identify the accused.

 

