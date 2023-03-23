Girl Allegedly Gang-Raped, Boyfriend Tied To Tree In Maharashtra

The police have filed a case of gang-rape (Representational)

A girl who was out on an evening walk with her boyfriend was allegedly raped by two men in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday evening when the accused, aged 22 and 25, also tied the survivor's boyfriend to a tree, they said.

They were arrested a day later and produced before a local magistrate who remanded them to police custody till March 27, said the police.

The police have registered a case of gangrape against the duo, residents of the Sainath Nagar locality of Virar, a distant suburb of Mumbai.

The girl (age not disclosed) and her boyfriend had gone to a nearby hill for a walk when the accused saw them. The accused persons threatened the couple, said the police.

Later, an argument broke out between the accused and the boy, who hit the duo with an empty beer bottle. The two men stripped the boy and tied him to a tree, they said.

The duo then dragged the girl to an isolated place and raped her, said the police, adding they also burnt the survivor's purse.

The survivor escaped from the clutches of the accused and managed to reach home, but the boy remained tied to the tree and was rescued by the police hours later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)