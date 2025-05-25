Girl, 15, Raped Repeatedly, Forced Into Prostitution In Maharashtra: Cops

A 15-year-old girl was confined in a house for two months, repeatedly raped, forced to undergo an abortion and was also made to indulge in prostitution by a man known to her family in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

Four persons, including a woman, have been arrested, though the main accused is still at large, the official added.

The girl's ordeal came to light after some workers found out about it, following which Tilak Nagar police raided a house in a rural part of Dombivali and rescued her, the official said.

"The victim's mother sells food and she came in contact with the main accused, who sells spices and was known to her family. When she had a fight with her mother after her Class X exams and walked out of the house, the main accused cajoled her into coming with him," he said.

"He then confined her for two months and sexually assaulted her. When she got pregnant, he took her to another individual for an abortion. She was then kept at a couple's house, where she was forced into prostitution," the official said.

While the family was looking for her, the main accused misled them by saying he had seen the girl in the city but she was angry and would not return, the official said, adding her kin approached police only after two months.

After the survivor narrated her ordeal to police, four persons were arrested, including a woman and her husband. However, the main accused is on the run, the official said.

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 65(1) (rape in certain cases), 88 (causing miscarriage), 143 (trafficking of person), 144 (exploitation of trafficked person) as well as provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Dombivli) Suhas Hemade told PTI.

Police teams are carrying out further probe into the crime, he added.

