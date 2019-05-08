Two Maoists, Including A Woman, Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh

All security personnel are reported to be safe. (File)

Two Maoists, including a woman, were killed this morning in an encounter with the security forces along the border of Dantewada-Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh.

The exchange of fire between the Maoists and a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) began at around 5 am in a forest in Gonderas village.

The joint team was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations), Dr Abhishek Pallav, Dantewada SP said. The Maoists fired at them when they were moving through the forest, located along the border of Dantewada-Sukma districts, leading to an exchange of fire.

The security forces have recovered an Insas rifle and a 12 bore gun from the encounter site.

''Danteshwari Ladake", the only all-female DRG platoon in Dantewada, also took part in the encounter. Thirty women, including the female Maoists who have surrendered and the wives of Maoists who have surrendered, have been recruited in this platoon.

All security personnel are reported to be safe.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.