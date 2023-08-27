Two Maoists Accused Of Killing Policemen Arrested In Jharkhand

On spotting the approaching security personnel, the Maoists opened fire on them. (Representational)

Two members of the banned CPI (Maoists), allegedly being involved in a recent gunfight that resulted in the killing of two police personnel in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, were arrested, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team apprehended Ramja Hembram, 30, and Pandu Purty, 23, from their village Tumbahaka under the Tonto Police Station limits on Friday evening when they visited their native place, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

During interrogation, both the Maoists admitted that they were involved in the gunfight that took place on the eve of Independence Day celebrations this month, the SP said.

Sub-inspector Amit Tiwari and constable Gautam Kumar of the Jharkhand Jaguar Force of the state police were killed in the gunfight.

Pandu's brother was also a member of the proscribed outfit, the SP said, adding that action is on to apprehend other accused in the killing of two policemen.

The gunfight took place in a forest between Tumbahaka and Sarjomburu villages on August 14.

A joint team of CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar, and district-armed police launched a massive search operation.

On spotting the approaching security personnel, the Maoists opened fire on them, resulting in the gunfight in which the two policemen were killed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)