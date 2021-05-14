2 Killed In Assam Grenade Blast, Amit Shah Calls Up Chief Minister

The injured are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a grenade blast in upper Assam's Tinsukia district on Friday.

The blast took place at the Tingrai market area under the Digboi police station, police sources told NDTV.

The dead have been identified as Sanjit Singh and Surajit Talukdar. The injured, Manojit Das and Ganashyam Agarwalla, are undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Police sources said two motorcycle-borne persons threw the grenade in front of a hardware shop owned by a man named Turan Agarwalla.

"Two persons were killed in the grenade blast and two were seriously injured. They were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Right now, we cannot ascertain the motive behind the blast. We have started the investigation," a senior police officer said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called up Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. "Hon HM Sri @AmitShah called me to enquire about grenade blast at Tingrai Market in Tinsukia District. He condoled death of two civilians. I apprised HM on the matter and informed that @assampolice has been asked to take stern measures against perpetrators & nab them immediately," Sarma tweeted.

Following the blast, there was speculation over the possible involvement of ULFA(I), led by Paresh Baruah, which is active in the region. The insurgent group has put out a release, denying any role in the grenade blast.

The grenade blast comes days after a minor boy was killed in a suspected grenade blast at Jagun in the same district.

Twelve-year-old Suraj Hajong was killed in the blast at Khota Sema village on Tuesday.