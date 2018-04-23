Two Soldiers Dead, 4 Injured After Their Vehicle Falls Into River In Arunachal Pradesh Two soldiers have been killed and four injured after their vehicle fell into a river in Arunachal Pradesh, during counter-insurgency operations

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT Two soldiers dead, 4 injured after their vehicle falls into river in Arunachal Pradesh Imphal, Arunachal Pradesh: Two army personnel were killed and four others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a river during a routine movement in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley on Sunday. One soldier is believed to be missing.



The vehicle carrying 18 personnel from Madras Regiment Territorial Army based at Chapakhowa, Sadiya in Assam's Tinsukia district was on counter-insurgency operations.



The mishap occurred after their vehicle skidded and fell into Kundil river between Iduli and Kabang villages in the district, said sources in the army.



While 15 personnel were rescued from the river, four of the injured soldiers among them were shifted to the the Chapakhowa First Referral Unit for treatment.



The district administration along with the police and army are carrying out rescue operations. The District Collector told NDTV that so far two bodies have been recovered while another is still missing.



District officials said search for the missing soldier is on and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into service.



Two army personnel were killed and four others injured after a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a river during a routine movement in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley on Sunday. One soldier is believed to be missing.The vehicle carrying 18 personnel from Madras Regiment Territorial Army based at Chapakhowa, Sadiya in Assam's Tinsukia district was on counter-insurgency operations.The mishap occurred after their vehicle skidded and fell into Kundil river between Iduli and Kabang villages in the district, said sources in the army.While 15 personnel were rescued from the river, four of the injured soldiers among them were shifted to the the Chapakhowa First Referral Unit for treatment. The district administration along with the police and army are carrying out rescue operations. The District Collector told NDTV that so far two bodies have been recovered while another is still missing.District officials said search for the missing soldier is on and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been pressed into service. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter