Two Indian Pilots Die In 2 Days, 1 At Airport, Another On Flight

A Qatar Airways pilot suffered a cardiac arrest aboard a Delhi-Doha flight.

India has seen the deaths of two pilots in two days. While an IndiGo captain fell unconscious at a boarding gate in Nagpur today, a Qatar Airways pilot suffered a heart attack onboard a flight yesterday.

The IndiGo captain was supposed to operate a flight from Nagpur to Pune and had reached the boarding gate when he lost consciousness. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Sources said the pilot had operated two sectors, from Trivandrum To Nagpur Via Pune, between 3 am and 7 am yesterday. He had 27 hours of rest and was supposed to fly four sectors today. He had reported for his first departure of the day, which was scheduled for 1 pm, when he fell unconscious.

The Qatar Airways pilot was travelling in the passenger cabin of a Delhi-Doha flight as an additional crew member yesterday when he suffered a cardiac arrest and died. He had earlier worked with SpiceJet, Alliance Air and Sahara.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has confirmed the deaths.

The incidents come days after a pilot collapsed in the bathroom of a commercial flight from Miami to Chile, which had 271 passengers on board. An emergency landing was carried out in Panama on Sunday night and Captain Ivan Andaur was declared dead by medical experts at the airport.

