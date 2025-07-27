Two Hyderabad Teens Die By Suicide Within 5 Days

The deaths by suicide of two Class 10 students at a private school in Hyderabad, Sheikh Rizwan and K. Hansika, within days of each other, have raised disturbing questions about how schools and parents seem ill-equipped to understand and address the emotional complexities of teenage relationships and digital interactions.

Shaikh Rizwan, 15, died by suicide on Saturday, July 19, after reportedly jumping from the fifth floor of his school building in Madhavnagar Colony, Miyapur. He sustained severe injuries and, despite being rushed to a nearby private hospital, succumbed during treatment. Miyapur police registered a case to probe the reasons behind his extreme step.

Just five days later, on Thursday, July 24, K. Hansika, 14, a fellow Class 10 student, also died by suicide. She reportedly jumped from her apartment building in Janapriya Apartments, Miyapur, sustaining fatal injuries.

Reports suggest that Rizwan and Hansika were friends and had been in contact on Instagram. The school had reportedly learned about it and called both the students and their parents to warn them about it.

This had reportedly upset Rizwan, and that is suspected to be the reason he jumped off the school building.

A particularly disturbing detail emerging from the investigation is the alleged role of the school principal. According to Hansika's father, after Rizwan's death, Hansika was reportedly told by the school principal to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Rizwan's parents if she wished to attend school and sit for her exams.

This alleged demand, at a time of immense grief and emotional vulnerability for a young girl, has drawn sharp criticism and is being investigated by the police. Hansika's father has reportedly said she was deeply distressed after being denied an exam at school and allegedly being blamed by Rizwan's father for his son's suicide, with him reportedly telling Hansika to jump off the school building like his son.

The police have now booked a case of abetment to suicide against the school management and the parents of Rizwan.

"We have booked an abetment to suicide case against the school management and the parent of the boy, based on the complaint of the girl's father," Miyapur inspector Shiv Prasad told NDTV.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the twin tragedies, questioning family members, friends and school staff, while also examining interactions on Instagram.

What is now coming into focus is the role of the school authorities and parents, the capacity of schools and parents to maturely handle adolescent issues, highlighting critical gaps in how adolescent and teenage issues, including friendships, emotional distress, and online interactions, are understood and managed by youngsters, educational institutions and families.